Ohio woman goes live on Facebook after she’s shot in car full of children

Share This

Cincinnati, OH (WCPO) — An Ohio mother was shot while driving when she and her children were caught in the middle of a downtown Cincinnati shootout. And she broadcast the aftermath in a Facebook Live video.

Jamie Arnold couldn’t move one side of her body when she went live. Three bullets had blown out her rear window, shredded her seat and hit her arm and shoulder. Fortunately, they missed the five young children in the car, who were between ages 3 and 10.

“I’m OK, my babies is OK,” she says on the video as the children cry behind her. “Can y’all please check to make sure all my babies is OK?”

Arnold said she had just dropped off her mom, Treva Williams, at home after a birthday party and grocery run. There had been a fight outside Gateway Plaza at Ninth and Central, and Arnold unknowingly pulled into a shootout. Williams saw the whole thing.

“I just panicked and that’s really the only thing I remember after that,” Williams said.

Arnold continued broadcasting the video as first responders arrived.

“I’m in a lot of pain, but my babies is OK,” she said.

Her cellphone wasn’t the only thing recording that night. Cameras in the area helped police make quick work of the case. Police have arrested one of the suspected shooters, 20-year-old Raesean Jackson.

Jackson is facing seven counts of felonious assault and one count of attempted murder. Police said he was trying to hit someone in another car when he shot Arnold. He’s currently being held in the Hamilton County Justice Center with bond set at $1 million.

Police said they also have a second person of interest in the shooting.

One bullet also hit a window at Cincinnati City Hall, according to a police report.

“Put the guns down, it’s not that serious,” Williams said. “It was just a simple fight. You don’t know who you’re going to hit.”

Arnold is home now. She’s bandaged and bruised, but upbeat.

“It was one of the best feelings I’ve ever felt, because those shots were coming directly at (the children) and they hit me,” she said.