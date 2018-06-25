Partial burn ban begins next week for portions of Pocatello

The following is a news release from the city of Pocatello. | File photo

POCATELLO –Starting July 1, a ban on certain types of fires will be in place for a portion of Pocatello.

All open burning of solid fuels such as wood, paper, or charcoal within the Wildland-Urban Interface Areas of the Gate City will be put on hold because of current fire danger and fuel moisture levels. The use of gas fire pits and/or charcoal briquettes or gas grills when used in appliances designed for food preparation are exempted from the prohibition.

“I would like to ask the residents of Pocatello to take it upon themselves to respect the ban and potentially save the homes and lives of their fellow citizens,” said Chief David Gates. “It just takes a single, stray ember to ignite a catastrophic and potentially deadly wildfire,”

The ban will remain in place until Oct. 1 or until it is repealed.

Residents with questions about the burn ban can call the Pocatello Fire Department at (208) 234-6201.

To view a map showing the Wildland-Urban Interface Areas of Pocatello, visit pocatello.us/DocumentCenter/View/4733/Pocatello_ChubbuckWUI.