“Patriots and Pioneers” welcomes Dallyn Bayles

The following is a news release from Brigham Young University-Idaho.

REXBURG — Brigham Young University-Idaho is inviting veterans and active-duty service men and women and their families to be special guests at this year’s performance of “Patriots and Pioneers” featuring the university band and choirs, along with special guest Dallyn Bayles.

The concert will be held in the BYU-Idaho Center on Saturday, June 30, at 7:30 p.m. and feature both patriotic and pioneer music and stories.

Complimentary tickets for veterans and service men and women and their families may be obtained by calling the University Relations Office at (208) 496-2000 school days between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Event dress is recommended for the concert, and military personnel are encouraged to attend in their uniforms.

Bayles is a professional actor, singer and recording artist from Green River, Utah. As an actor, he portrays Hyrum Smith in the feature films “Joseph Smith: The Prophet of the Restoration” and “Emma Smith: My Story.”

He has recorded a Broadway album, “Some Enchanted Evening,” and two inspirational albums, “Song of Redeeming Love” and “Prayer.”

Tickets are $6 for the general public and $3 for BYU-Idaho students, and may be purchased by calling the Ticket Office or ordering online at www.byui.edu/tickets. The concert is open to those 6 years of age and older.