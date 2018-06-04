Payette man hospitalized after motorcycle and semi truck collide

Share This

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

On June 2, 2018, at 11:30 a.m., the Idaho State Police investigated a two-vehicle injury crash northbound U.S. Highway 95 at Indianhead Road in Weiser.

Michael Richards, 54, of Payette, was driving a 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle northbound on U.S. Highway 95, when traffic slowed for other vehicles turning west onto Indianhead Road.

Richards failed to slow for traffic and crossed into the southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 95. Richards struck a 2018 commercial vehicle pulling a single trailer driven by Yunieski Riveron Gonzalez, 35, of Houston, TX head on. Richards was transported by ground ambulance to St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise.

Riveron Gonzalez was wearing a seatbelt.

The southbound and northbound lanes of U.S. Highway 95 were blocked for approximately two and a half hours while crews worked to clear the scene. The crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.