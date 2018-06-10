Pocatello teen headed to Alabama for national competition

The following is a news release from Distinguished Young Women.

POCATELLO – Rachel Forest of Pocatello will travel to Mobile, Alabama Monday, June 18, to participate in the 61st Distinguished Young Women National Finals on June 28, 29 and 30 at the Mobile Civic Center Theater. Forest is one of 50 representatives competing for thousands of dollars in cash scholarships and the opportunity to represent the program as the Distinguished Young Woman of America for 2018.

Following her selection as the Distinguished Young Woman of Idaho for 2018, Forest began preparations for the National Finals competition, which will include five categories of evaluation: scholastics, interview, fitness, talent and self-expression. During her two weeks in Mobile, Forest will participate in team building activities, complete community service projects, interact with the Gulf Coast community through various events and engage in many hours of rehearsal in preparation for the three-night scholarship competition.

“We are excited to host these incredible young women who are true leaders in the areas of scholarship, leadership and talent,” said Kendra Haskins, Executive Director for Distinguished Young Women. “We know the future is in good hands with these dedicated young ladies.”

If selected as the program’s overall winner, Forest will spend the next year representing Distinguished Young Women across the country through various appearances and promoting the program’s national outreach initiative of Be Your Best Self. The outreach program is designed to combat major issues facing children today including childhood obesity and high school drop out rates, as well as encourage young people to take an active interest in their communities through service. The outreach program consists of five elements – Be Healthy, Be Involved, Be Studious, Be Ambitious and Be Responsible.

Forest is a 2018 graduate of Century High School and the daughter of Jun Forest and Tony Forest.