Pocatello’s water some of the best tasting in the nation, experts say

The following is a news release from the city of Pocatello.

POCATELLO – After taking home top honors in the Intermountain region, Pocatello’s water can now be counted among the best tasting on the continent.

At the American Water Works Association’s Annual Conference and Exposition in Las Vegas, Pocatello’s H2O placed in the top five in the “Best of the Best” Tap Water Taste Test competition. The competition consisted of regional winners from water-tasting competitions across North America with a judging panel rating each water system on its flavor characteristics.

“After winning the regional competition, this award is icing on the cake,” said Justin Armstrong, City of Pocatello Water Department Superintendent. “The City of Pocatello’s Water Department has an enormous amount of pride in the clean, safe and great tasting water that’s delivered to the Gate City’s homes and businesses.”

Taking home first place was Alderwood Water and Wastewater District in Lynnwood, Washington followed by the City of Sherbrooke, Quebec, Canada, and the City of Moline, Illinois. Rounding out the top five were Boston Sewer and Water and the City of Pocatello. Fourth and fifth places were not formally awarded but the water utilities were recognized for their accomplishments.

For more information on the contests, visit awwa.org/home/awwa-news-details/articleid/5037/alderwood-water-and-wastewater-district-wins-best-of-the-best-tap-water-taste-test.aspx.

For more information on the City of Pocatello Water Department, visit pocatello.us/water.