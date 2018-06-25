‘Extremely intoxicated’ mom left young kids alone to party, police say

POCATELLO — A Pocatello mother was arrested on four counts of injury to child after police were called to a home on the 170 block of 16th Avenue Sunday night.

Asya Rene Acosta Vigil, 28, is accused of leaving her four young children at home while she went out partying.

“She returned to her home extremely intoxicated with her boyfriend, who had not been drinking, and they got into a fight. She kicked her boyfriend out and he became worried about the children,” Pocatello Police spokeswoman Dianne Brush tells EastIdahoNews.com.

The man called his mother, who went to the home and tried to get inside to check on the kids. When nobody answered the door, the woman called police.

Officers arrived and an older child came to the door.

“The child said, ‘We can’t wake mommy up,’ and this was around 11:30-12 at night,” Brush says.

Police were unable to arouse Vigil so paramedics were called to the home. Brush says EMTs were finally able to wake Vigil up after 45 minutes “because she was so intoxicated.”

The grandmother at the home took two of the children and the other two kids were placed in the custody of another grandmother.

Vigil is expected to appear in court Monday.