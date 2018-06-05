Police identify body found in Snake River

The following is a news release from the Idaho Falls Police Department.

IDAHO FALLS — The woman whose body was recovered from the Snake River on May 30 by the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office has been identified as Kayla Davis. While the forensic examination is not yet complete and the investigation is ongoing, the woman has been identified by dental records.

A forensic odontologist examined the body of the woman recovered from the river, reviewed the dental records of Kayla Davis and compared them. Based on the odontology analysis, it was determined that the dental records of Kayla Davis were a definitive match with the results of the dental exam of the body.

The investigation is ongoing and other forensic testing is still underway. The results of those tests may take weeks to receive. Idaho Falls Police will release more information once the results have been received and the incident investigation is complete.

On May 23, the Davis family released the following statement to local media organizations:

“The death of our daughter Kayla was a tragic accident. Every day that goes by without the recovery of her body is too painful to be expressed. We are so grateful at this time for our family and our friends, countless numbers of kindnesses from people we know and those we don’t. We have tremendous respect and appreciation for the Idaho Falls Police Department and the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Department Search and Rescue members for their knowledge, dedication, caring, and compassion during the most difficult of times. Thank you, The Davis Family”

Until the thorough investigation is complete, police will not speculate about what may or may not have occurred the night Kayla fell into the river.