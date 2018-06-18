Police: Man punched mother multiple times, then spit blood on a deputy

The following is a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.

AMMON — On June 14, at approximately 8:18 p.m., Bonneville County Sheriff deputies responded to a report of a disturbance at a residence on Jackson Dr. in Ammon.

Upon arrival, deputies located a 43-year-old woman with severe injuries to her face and body who had been in an altercation with her son. Deputies located the son inside the residence and identified him as 19-year-old Sebastian J. Kubik.

Through investigation, deputies found that Kubik had started using profanity to call his mother names and then started punching her in the face and body. Kubic also head-butted his mother multiple times causing bleeding and severe injuries to her face.

A 9-year-old sibling was also in the residence and attempted to break up the fight but was not injured.

Neighbors heard the disturbance and called for law enforcement to assist. Idaho Falls Ambulance responded to the scene and the victim was transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center (EIRMC) due to her injuries.

Kubik admitted to deputies that he had been physically beating his mother and he was taken into custody and booked into the Bonneville County Jail for felony aggravated battery.

Just after midnight, a deputy responded to the jail to take a report that Kubik had spit blood on one of the deputies during the booking process. Apparently Kubik had been hitting himself in the face causing it to bleed and had to be restrained. During this time, Kubik spit blood directly into a deputy’s face. He was booked for felony battery upon certain personnel at that time.