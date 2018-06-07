Police stop man from assaulting woman with knife on Weiser sidewalk

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

WEISER — On Wednesday, June 6, two Idaho State Police detectives were driving through Weiser around 4 p.m. when they observed a man assaulting a woman with a knife on the southbound sidewalk near 229 E. 7th Street.

The ISP detectives, who were in Weiser working on another investigation, stopped their unmarked police vehicle and came to the aid of the woman by drawing their service weapons and holding him, thereby preventing the assailant from inflicting further harm.

The suspect is identified as Joshua W. Lincoln, 27, of Weiser. He was taken into custody with the assistance of Weiser Police Department officers and Washington County Sheriff deputies.

Police observed the suspect’s erratic and combative behavior and took him to a medical facility for further evaluation. At this time, he remains under medical and police observation and has not yet been booked into a jail, although that is anticipated.

The woman, who detectives determined is an acquaintance of the suspect, was in stable condition and transported by ambulance a local medical facility. As of Thursday morning, she was in stable condition.