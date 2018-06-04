Porter’s to close permanently on Saturday

REXBURG — Porter’s Craft & Frame has announced its final day in business will be Saturday, June 9.

The Rexburg and Idaho Falls stores are permanently closing before arts and crafts specialty retailer A.C. Moore takes over both buildings.

Chuck and Linda Porter announced earlier this year they were planning to retire and Porter’s liquidation sales began March 1. All remaining merchandise is at least 70 percent off and customers are invited to shop every day this week from 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Porter’s began as a retail entity around 1912 in Rexburg. The original store was a sideline to Arthur Porter’s newspaper and printing business. Arthur operated three businesses in one storefront, with a retail store in the front and the printing and newspaper in the back.

After World War II, Arthur’s youngest son, Warren, bought the store and put in a Ben Franklin variety store franchise. Warren operated through the 80s and expanded the store several times by adding additional merchandise categories. Chuck and Linda have owned and operated the Rexburg and Idaho Falls stores since Warren retired.

“It’s been a good run,” Chuck said in February. “But I am in my seventies and Linda is somewhere behind that. It’s time to retire. We will miss our very good and loyal customers, many of whom have been shopping with us for their whole lives.”

A.C. Moore will continue to offer a wide selection of arts and crafts products and materials, in addition to free custom floral arranging by in-house floral designers.

The two new Idaho locations are A.C. Moore’s first stores in the western United States, and are set to open in early Fall 2018.