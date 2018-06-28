Reports: Multiple people dead following newsroom shooting in Maryland

Share This

ANNAPOLIS, Maryland — Several people are dead after a shooting at a daily newspaper in Maryland, according to several media outlets.

A suspect was apprehended following reports of shots fired and multiple fatalities outside the Capital Gazette newsroom, Anne Arundel Sheriff Ron Bateman told Fox News.

Fox News is reporting that there are multiple fatalities and an arrest might have been made.

This is a breaking story. We will update this story with new information as we learn it.