Rexburg Police Dept. holds annual special needs picnic

REXBURG — The Rexburg Police Department welcomed dozens of special needs children and adults to a luncheon Monday afternoon.

The picnic at Porter Park has been held for the past eight years and officers say everyone always has a good time.

“This helps us break down any walls between our officers and those with special needs,” Rexburg Police Capt. Randy Lewis says. “The uniform can be intimidating so we just try to have fun and let them know we’re here for them.”

The department has been holding the picnic since Chief Shane Turman became the city’s top cop and it’s a tradition officers look forward to every year.

“A lot of the attendees will come up to us during the year and shake the officers hands and talk with them. It’s a real fun event,” Lewis says.