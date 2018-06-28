Rexburg woman sentenced for crash that killed 3 people

JEROME — A Rexburg woman was sentenced to serve up to 15 years in prison Monday for killing three people in a drunken crash last year.

Shentasha Bybee, 21, was ordered to serve five years fixed and ten years indeterminate after pleading guilty to two counts of vehicular manslaughter and one felony count of aggravated driving under the influence.

Judge Eric Wildman handed down a unified sentence of 15 years for each of the three charges and Bybee will serve her sentences concurrently.

Bybee was arrested in November after she crashed into a van at the intersection of 150 West and 100 Noth in Jerome County.

Martina Rivera Sandoval, 44, was in the van and died at the scene. Leonel Ortiz Rivera, 11, was also in the van and flown to St. Alphonsus in Boise, where he died hours later.

A passenger in Bybee’s car, Cole Anthony Hatcher, 23, of Jerome, also died as a result of injuries from the crash.