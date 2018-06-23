Rigby Police Department combating children’s illiteracy with new library program

The following is a news release from the Rigby Police Dept.

RIGBY – Earlier this year, the Rigby Police Department was accepted into the Little Free Library program called Kids, Community, and Cops. The focus of this program is to help children engage in positive and meaningful ways with their local law enforcement.

“The link between academic failure, and delinquency, violence, and crime is welded to reading failure,” according to a Department of Justice study.

The National Adult Literacy Survey showed that approximately 44 million (23-percent) of adults are functionally illiterate, and upwards to 75-percent of incarcerated adults lack a high school diploma or are considered illiterate.

As part of the program, the Rigby Police Department received a stand-alone mini library that will be filled with books. This library will be permanently located just outside of the police department on Main Street. Visitors can take a book, read it and later return it to the library free of charge. Visitors can also leave appropriate books as well so that others may enjoy reading it too.

On June 28th at 2:00 in the afternoon, the Rigby Police Department will officially open the free library and would like to invite the public to attend.

For more information on the Kids, Community, and Cops program and other Little Free Library programs please CLICK HERE.

For more information about the Rigby Police Department Little Free Library, please contact Chief Sam Tower at (208) 745-1951.