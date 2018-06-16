Road construction to begin on 17th in Idaho Falls on Monday

IDAHO FALLS — Construction on 17th Street in Idaho Falls, between the intersections of Holmes Avenue and Woodruff Avenue, is set to begin Monday.

During the three-month project, traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction. City officials say all local businesses in the area will be accessible during construction, barring unforeseen conditions, according to a city news release.

The reduction to one lane will be in effect between 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. on weekdays, and all day on Sundays. Milling and paving operations will take place at night.

Pedestrian detours will be set up during different work phases to promote safety, in addition to expediting the project schedule.

The project will include concrete removal and replacement, installation of new median curb, milling and paving of the roadway, seal coating, and adjustment to the valves and concrete collars.

City officials ask drivers to reduce speeds, obey posted traffic control signage and watch for construction crews throughout the work zone.

For questions or concerns, contact HK Contractors, Inc. at (208) 523-6600.