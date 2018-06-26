Roofer falls to his death at Ammon home

AMMON — A man working on a residential roof fell and died Tuesday morning.

The roofer was with a crew at a home on the 4100 block of Fairview Drive when he fell around 10:30 a.m., according to Bonneville County Sheriff Sgt. Bryan Lovell.

“He was severely injured and the other workers tried to resuscitate him without success,” Lovell says. “Ambulance personnel arrived and did CPR on him but he was declared deceased.”

Bonneville County Sheriff deputies and the county coroner responded to the scene.

The name of the man has not been released as deputies work to notify his family.