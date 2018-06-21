Second man arrested in connected to stabbing

The following is a news release from the Idaho Falls Police Department. Photo: John Whalen | Bonneville County Jail

IDAHO FALLS — On Tuesday, Idaho Falls police arrested 54-year-old John Daniel Whalen of Idaho Falls in connection with a stabbing incident which occurred June 5 on the 500 block of North Fanning Avenue.

At the time of the incident, witnesses reported to police that a verbal altercation between three men turned physical and one of the men stabbed another man with a knife.

Two men fled the scene on foot and were promptly apprehended by police. One of the men who fled, 18-year-old Devon Grant Arias of Idaho Falls, was arrested later that evening on the charge of aggravated battery.

After further investigation, police determined that the man who was stabbed, John Whalen, allegedly hit the other men repeatedly. A warrant was issued for Whalen’s arrest.

Whalen was booked into Bonneville County Jail on the charge of misdemeanor battery.