Sentencing delayed for man who sexually abused teen gril

BLACKFOOT — Sentencing for a man who sexually abused a teen girl has been delayed for nearly two months.

Dustin Davis, 41, appeared in Bingham County Court to be sentenced for sexually abusing a minor under 16. District Judge Darren Simpson ordered the sentencing continued because Davis has not undergone a polygraph test. Sentencing is now scheduled for July 31.

Simpson ordered Davis to undergo a psychosexual evaluation after he pleaded guilty to sexual abuse of a minor in February. Simpson said normally a polygraph is a key part of a psychosexual evaluation, but Davis was not given one.

Davis entered a binding plea agreement in February that stipulates a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison. Because the agreement is binding, Davis would be allowed to retract his guilty plea if the court deviates from the agreement in sentencing.

Because of this, Simpson said he needs the results of the polygraph before he’s comfortable handing down a sentence.