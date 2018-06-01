Settlement reached with Boise clock repair business

Share This

The following is a news release from the Idaho Attorney General.

BOISE — Attorney General Lawrence Wasden has announced a consumer protection settlement with Boise clock repairman Steven J. Hernandez. The settlement requires Hernandez to refund consumers’ money, return their property, and change his business practices.

The settlement results from the Attorney General’s investigation of Right on Time, Hernandez’s clock and watch repair business. In 2017, Hernandez abruptly closed his business while still in possession of consumers’ property. At one point, he allegedly possessed hundreds of clocks that were awaiting repair.

The deadline for affected consumers to file complaints is July 23, 2018.

Hernandez has agreed to promptly return consumers’ property upon request. Consumers can call Hernandez at 208-860-8956 to arrange pick-up or delivery. If Hernandez is unable to return the property in the same condition in which he received it, he must pay the consumer the item’s current fair market value.

The settlement also requires Hernandez to refund money to consumers who paid for repair services that he failed to perform. Consumers who believe they are owed refunds must file written complaints with the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division and provide documents supporting their claims. Complaint forms are available here or by calling 208-334-2424.