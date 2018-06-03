Several people hospitalized after two UTV crashes in Fremont County

FREMONT COUNTY — The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two UTV crashes that left their drivers and passengers in the hospital on Friday.

The first crash occurred at the St. Anthony Sand Dunes at 4:30 p.m. A Wyoming man, whose name has not been released, rolled his UTV and received a nasty cut on his head. He was taken by ambulance to Madison Memorial Hospital in Rexburg, according to Fremont County Sheriff Len Humphries.

The second crash happened near Shotgun in Island Park at around 11 p.m. Two Idaho Falls men, who have not been identified, rolled their UTV and one of the men nearly had his ear torn off, Humphries said. One of the men was airlifted to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. The other was taken by ambulance to Madison Memorial Hospital.

EastIdahoNews.com has requested more details about these incidents and will update this article when they are available.