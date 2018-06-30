Snake River Animal Shelter scavenger hunt to be held today

IDAHO FALLS — Idaho Falls Rocks & Shelley Rocks have teamed up with the Snake River Animal Shelter for a community wide scavenger hunt Saturday.

The hunt will be held from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. followed by an event at the Snake River Animal Shelter that will include food, prizes, games, and more until 5 p.m.

“This Saturday is a great way for families to come out and have a fun time with the hunt and the animals,” SRAS Executive Director Kristin Sanger said. “This event is such a great way for people to know that we are here and that they can make an impact on the animals in need.”

Prices are $5 per person and $20 for a group of 5 people. Anyone is welcome to participate in the scavenger hunt just for fun (with no cost) but, without registering, they will not qualify for prizes.

There will be first, second, and third place winners for the scavenger hunt as well as a second chance drawing for those who didn’t win. Prize winners are based off of how long it takes their group to complete the hunt. Winners will be announced during the event at Snake River Animal Shelter.

Anyone who donates painted rocks, dog food, cat food, other animal items, cash or items the shelter may us, will be entered into a drawing.

The Snake River Animal Shelter is located at 3000 Lindsay Blvd. in Idaho Falls.