“Spay-ghetti” Dinner aims to raise funds for low-cost spay and neuter services

IDAHO FALLS — The East Idaho Spay and Neuter Coalition is teaming up with the Idaho Falls Animal Shelter and the Humane Society of the Upper Valley for the third annual “Spay-ghetti” dinner.

The event will be held Thursday ,June 21 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Tautphaus Park Ice Hockey Shelter in Idaho Falls.

Tickets will cost $12 per person, $35 for a family of three to four, or $50 for a family of five or more. Tickets are available in advance at the Idaho Falls Animal Shelter, located at 2450 Hemmert Ave. Idaho Falls.

“The event was originally called “Spay-ghetti no ‘balls” Dinner because we want people to get their cats spayed and neutered, but city officials didn’t think it was appropriate for the event,” Animal Services Manager Irene Brown said.

Despite the name change, meatballs are still being served with the spaghetti dinner for $1 each at the door.

Raffle tickets will also be for sale. Raffle prizes will be drawn at the end of the event.

The partnership created by the coalition has helped reduce the cat euthanasia rate at the Idaho Falls Animal Shelter by over 20 percent in the past year, according to a city news release. Over the past two years, since The East Idaho Spay and Neuter Coalition began, they have also been able to offer over 700 spay and neuter services to the community at a very low cost, often only costing $20.

The East Idaho Spay and Neuter Coalition wishes to thank all of the event’s donors and sponsors, including Mitchell’s Restaurant, Albertson’s, Eagle Rock Lodge and City of Idaho Falls Parks and Recreation.

Because of the sponsors who have donated food and supplies, all proceeds from the dinner will go towards the coalition.