Step back into the past at the Fort Henry Buckskinners Rendezvous

Share This

ST. ANTHONY — With clothing made of leather, and heads adorned with animal skins fashioned in the style of an American Mountain Man trapper, the Fort Henry Buckskinners know a thing or two about roughing it, and they want the public to join in on the fun too.

“We have a good time, it really is just a joy,” Public Relations officer Michael “Iron Horse” Hogle said.

For the last 29 years, the Buckskinners have celebrated the era of the mountain man by holding an annual rendezvous. It’s like your family camping trip, but a lot more authentic and connected to nature.

“Little Buck”, a certified falconer, with a great horned owl he is training named Centennial. | Natalia Hepworth, EastIdahoNews.com

Courtesy Wikipedia

“Being that we’re so close to the original Fort Henry site we know that those that lost their lives… their spirits are still on these grounds and they’re here enjoying this time with us too,” Iron Horse said.

The Buckskinners sleep in tents made of canvas and wooden poles, but modern RV spaces are available as well. They each have rendezvous names like Iron Horse or Grandma Grizz. Iron Horse says club members have to earn their names, and it must be given by someone else. He earned his through his family heritage on the railroad, and also through an experience at a rainy rendezvous while pushing cars out of the mud.

“Most of the time you stumble through camp and you make a mistake and you get stuck with a silly name,” Iron Horse said.

“Iron Horse” and his son. | Natalia Hepworth, EastIdahoNews.com

Every member of the camp is dressed in clothing that represents their heritage during the time of the mountain man — the early 1800’s through the 1840’s.

“Me and my wife (dress like the) dutch because of the fact we hail from Holland,” rendezvous participant Reef “Little Buck” Brague said.

Not only do campers dress the part but they act the part as well. Activites and competitions at the gathering including “trading,” or purchasing handmade goods, shooting, tomahawk throws, black powder paper shoot and woods walk, traditional archery, primitive fishing, dutch oven cook-off and more.

“You can’t help but feel the part and live the part, and want to be part of it,” Iron Horse said.

Natalia Hepworth, EastIdahoNews.com

The Buckskinners also have kids games, crafts, and an authentic battleship canon shooting candy throughout the day.

“Anything from shooting, storytelling, fires starting, clothing, beadwork, women’s living, teepee living, trapper station many things,” Iron Horse said of the annual Jr. Rendevous.

Wendy “Powder Monkey” Hogle, wife of Iron Horse says she’s been attending the rendezvous’ since her father brought her along at the age of 12. Now with a family of her own, it’s become a large part of their lives. Now she’s the primary operator of the on-site canon, and she says it’s also how she earned her name.

“I enjoy shooting, obviously, that’s how I got my name — “Powder Monkey.” I would blow the canon and clean it, and eventually start shooting it off,” Powder Monkey said.

Natalia Hepworth, EastIdahoNews.com

Even with the adventure and authentic experience in the wild most members of camp share an activity that keeps them coming back year after year.

“The staple activity is camaraderie. I know that sounds funny but the whole reason why we all do the rendezvous is because of the family that it creates,” Little Buck said. “There’s nothing like it else in the world.”

The public can take part in the event through Saturday, June 9 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. it is free to attend and is located in a pasture north of Rexburg.

Iron Horse said it’s an experience the people often get attached to.

“They come back every year. There are people that have been here to every rendezvous. Once they come they can’t resist coming back,” Iron Horse said.

Natalia Hepworth, EastIdahoNews.com