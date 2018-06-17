Storms, flooding cause damage in Upper Valley

REXBURG — A number of severe thunderstorms damaged property in Madison and Fremont counties Sunday afternoon.

Madison County Emergency Manager Trevin Ricks estimates three or four houses in the Archer area experienced significant basement flooding.

Most of the flooding took place near 7800 South and 800 East in Madison County. Ricks said water flowed down the Rexburg Bench, washed out a nearby road and covered it with debris. The water then continued down to the homes.

Madison County has closed several rural roads in the eastern part of the county that are also washed out or covered in debris.

Rick strongly emphasized that if a road is covered in water or if there is a road closed sign — people should not try to drive on that road.

In Fremont County, a retaining wall along the Henrys Fork of the Snake River collapsed due to heavy rain. The wall was in St. Anthony near the Wells Fargo Bank, according to Fremont County Emergency Manager Keith Richey.

The National Weather Service is predicting rain, wind and minor hail in various parts of eastern Idaho into the night. Flood watches are also in effect for Madison, Fremont, Clark, Teton and Butte counties.

Chad Quayle and Fremont County Emergency Managment

