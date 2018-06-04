Summer reading program kicks off tonight in Pocatello

The following is a news release from the city of Pocatello.

POCATELLO — The public is invited to help kickoff the Marshall Public Library’s Summer Reading Program Monday, June 4 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the library.

Patrons are welcome to stop by the library for the event that will feature a creation station, petting zoo, small instruments and Makey Makey Music. The Snake River New Horizons band will perform outside the library, weather permitting, from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The theme for this year is “Libraries Rock” and will feature programs for all ages that will help keep patrons reading all summer. There will also be daily activities such as movies, art, food activities, special visitors, and Science Technology, Engineering Arts, and Math programs.

The Marshall Public Library is located at 113 South Garfield Avenue.

For more information on the programs and services available at the Marshall Public Library, visit marshallpl.org.