The 3rd annual Swan Valley Art Fair is this weekend

Share This

SWAN VALLEY — It’s time for the 3rd Annual Swan Valley Art Fair and with so many things to do and see, organizers say there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

The fair starts Saturday, June 30, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will be held at Swan Valley Park. The kids fiddle contest will be happening and children under 18 are welcome to participate.

On Sunday, July 1, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., live bands will perform featuring the Jacie Sites Trio and Wild Potatoes.

Along with the daily events, there will be a silent auction, and around 25 different vendors will display photography, fishing, crafts and more.

The American Legion sponsors the free event and will be selling drinks and BBQ.

A few years ago, the Arts Council in Swan Valley stopped doing their annual art fair and the American Legion decided to take over.

“The valley needed the social event, but this is also a fundraiser. All proceeds made from this event will go towards the Idaho Veterans in Pocatello, and also our local schools,” art fair coordinators tell EastIdahoNews.com.