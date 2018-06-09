The city of Rexburg is inviting you to a celebration of humanity Saturday

REXBURG — People spontaneously coming together to enjoy each other’s company and have a great time.

That’s how Rexburg Mayor Jerry Merrill hopes the Celebration of Humanity Tailgate party turns out.

“It’s an event to celebrate each other and appreciate each other and just have a good time together,” Merrill told EastIdahoNews.com. “We just kind of want to turn it into a spontaneous event and see how big of a crowd we can get together to have a good time.”

Merrill and Tiffany Collard with the Madison County Human Relations Task Force are sponsoring the event.

The party is open to everyone. People are invited to come, bring food for themselves or share and listen to music. They will even have a set up for karaoke.

“The Mayor is hoping to get a turnout of 1000 people,” Collard told the Rexburg Standard Journal. “We’re hoping to spread interest and trying to get vendors last minute. We want people to bring food and blankets and have a good time.”

It’s happening Saturday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Beehive pavilion at Porter Park.

There is more information about the event on their Facebook page.