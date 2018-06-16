The Legacy Flight Museum Airshow takes flight Saturday

REXBURG — The Legacy Flight Museum Airshow is taking off Saturday morning.

The biannual airshow begins at 9 a.m. and goes until 1 p.m. at the Rexburg Airport. The public is invited to come see the fully-restored warbirds, aerobatic stunts and pyrotechnics that simulate the sound of aerial warfare.

“We’re going to have a fabulous air show here,” Ole Yeller airplane pilot John Bagley said in a news release. “It’s free to the public. We’ve got lots of aerobatic pilots coming in and we got lots of warbirds coming in. It’s going to be really cool.”

According to a news release one the last three airworthy P-63s in existence, the Bell P-63A Kingcobra will be flying in the show. The Kingcobra has a top airspeed of 410 MPH and range 450 miles.

A showing of the Patriot Guard Riders will kick off the event.

The Patriot Guard Riders is a motorcycle group who seek to honor fallen military heroes.

Street vendors will be selling food and souvenirs and free parking is available near the airport.