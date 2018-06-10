Trap shooting is southeast Idaho Senior Games’ newest event

The following is a news release from Southeast Idaho Senior Games.

POCATELLO – A new addition to the Southeast Idaho Senior Games this year is trap shooting.

Mal Nelson, the event coordinator, is very excited about this addition and says there are a lot of people who like to shoot targets. The sport has been around since the 18th century back when live birds were used as targets.

Each participant will shoot a total of 100 targets. The two divisions within Trap shooting will be singles and handicapped.

Trap shooting brings the total number of Senior Games events to 31. Other events include track and field, cycling, tennis, bridge, croquet, darts, dance, pickleball, swimming, table tennis as well as a variety of card games. Best yet is that you only compete with people in your own age group – broken down into 5 year segments. The youngest competitors are in their fifties and the oldest are in their nineties plus. There is something for everyone.

It is a time of comradeship, support from friends and best of all new friendships are formed from all over with common interests. As we look over the participants, we realize that every wrinkle tells a story, a history of triumph, defeat, success and failure. Participants enrich our events by sharing. Each year, the Senior Games have the potential to uplift the spirit and turn into an extraordinary adventure.

The theme of the Southeast Idaho Senior Games is “You don’t stop playing because you get old, you grow old because you stop playing.” (George Bernard Shaw)

Come join us for the 16th annual Portneuf Medical Center Southeast Idaho Senior Games July 6th through the 14th. Information can be picked up at the Pocatello Senior Activity Center or online HERE. You can also call 208-233-2034.