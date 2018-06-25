UPDATE: ATM robbery suspect detained

UPDATE 1:20 p.m.

The suspect in an ATM robbery has been detained and police are interviewing him, according to police spokeswoman Holly Cook.

ORIGINAL STORY

IDAHO FALLS — A woman reported being robbed at the Wells Fargo ATM on 17th Street and Hitt Road on Monday.

Holly Cook, spokeswoman with the Idaho Falls Police Department, says the incident happened around 11:30 a.m. at the bank near the Grand Teton Mall. The victim was using the ATM, Cook says.

“There were cameras inside the ATM box as well as the bank, where the suspect did his normal bank business after the reported robbery occurred,” Cook tells EastIdahoNews.com.

The amount of money stolen has not been released.

We’ll post more details as they become available.