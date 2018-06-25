UPDATE: Man arrested for aggravated assault following ATM incident

UPDATE 4 p.m.

IDAHO FALLS — An Idaho Falls man has been charged with aggravated assault following an incident at a bank Monday morning.

Joseph Olson, 51, was arrested and booked into the Bonneville County Jail.

Police were called to Wells Fargo on 17th Street and Hitt Road around 11:30 a.m. for a report of a robbery at the ATM outside the bank.

“We thought it was a robbery but it actually turned out to be an aggravated assault. A woman was trying to use the ATM and a man said he got there first,” Idaho Falls Police spokeswoman Holly Cook tells EastIdahoNews.com. “There was a serious altercation, he pulled out a knife and threatened her and then left the scene.”

Cook says Olson went to a different Wells Fargo to conduct his business and that’s where police were able to find and arrest him.

“He fully admitted to everything that happened,” Cook says. “Fortunately the woman was fine and no money was stolen.”

UPDATE 1:20 p.m.

The suspect in an ATM robbery has been detained and police are interviewing him, according to police spokeswoman Holly Cook.

ORIGINAL STORY

IDAHO FALLS — A woman reported being robbed at the Wells Fargo ATM on 17th Street and Hitt Road on Monday.

Holly Cook, spokeswoman with the Idaho Falls Police Department, says the incident happened around 11:30 a.m. at the bank near the Grand Teton Mall. The victim was using the ATM, Cook says.

“There were cameras inside the ATM box as well as the bank, where the suspect did his normal bank business after the reported robbery occurred,” Cook tells EastIdahoNews.com.

The amount of money stolen has not been released.

We’ll post more details as they become available.