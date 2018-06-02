UPDATE: More details released in semi crash on ID 33

UPDATE:

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police

On Friday June 1, 2018, at approximately 2:00 p.m., the Idaho State Police investigated a single vehicle crash on westbound State Highway 33 near milepost 77, west of Rexburg.

Moises Munoz, 71, of Corona, California, was driving westbound on State Highway 33 in a 2018 Penske truck pulling a trailer. Munoz’s trailer fishtailed, went off the roadway, jackknifed and struck a power pole.

Munoz was wearing a seatbelt.

The road was blocked for approximately two hours.

Idaho State Police was assisted by Madison County Sheriff?s Office.

ORIGINAL STORY:

REXBURG — Idaho Highway 33 between US 20 and Airport Road is closed due to a jackknifed semi truck.

The driver of the truck hit a power pole and drivers are asked to avoid the area while crews work to clear the highway.

Police have not released details about the wreck and it’s unknown if anybody was injured.

Stay with EastIdahoNews.com for updates.