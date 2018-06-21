UPDATE: Severe thunderstorms downgraded in Upper Valley

UPDATE:

These thunderstorms have decreased in severity and the weather alerts have been canceled.

ORIGINAL STORY:

ST. ANTHONY — A severe thunderstorm warning and a significant weather storm advisory has been issued in the Upper Valley due to several strong storms in the area.

The advisories includes parts of Teton, Fremont, Jefferson and Madison counties. The alerts are in effect until 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

At 3:40 p.m., the storms were tracking from Island Park to the Plano area and they were traveling east at 30 mph.

Officials say dime-size to quarter-size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph to 60 mph are possible with these storms. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms, according to the National Weather Service.

The following communities will be impacted: Rexburg, Ashton, Marysville, Sugar City, Teton, Parker, Drummond, Egin, Ponds Lodge, St Anthony, Chester, Last Chance, Ashton Reservoir, Plano, Island Park Reservoir, Warm River, Harriman State Park, Newdale, Saint Anthony Sand Dunes and Ashton Hill.

These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local media for additional information and possible warnings from NWS.