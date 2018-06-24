UPDATE: Stand-off started after suspect threw item and broke neighbor’s window

Share This

UPDATE 10:25 p.m.

Police say Michael Elder, 34, has been taken into custody on one charge of aggravated assault following a stand-off on Sycamore Circle Sunday night.

The situation began when Elder allegedly threw something and broke his neighbor’s window, according to Idaho Falls Police spokeswoman Holly Cook. The neighbor said Elder then displayed a firearm and she called police.

“When officers arrived, they tried everything they could to speak with the subject,” Cook says. “They tried knocking, yelling and verbal commands along with calling his cell phone and family members without success.”

Idaho Falls Police and Idaho State Police blocked off the street for around 90 minutes and a Code Red alert was sent to people in the neighborhood asking them to stay indoors.

A police negotiator arrived and was able to make contact with Elder, who was in the home alone, but he refused to leave the home, according to Cook.

The SWAT team was called and officers were able to enter the front door where they encountered Elder.

“They deployed a blunt impact projectile and took him into custody,” Cook said. “EMS were staged nearby and they checked him out. He did not have any life-threatening injuries so officers transported him to EIRMC before taking him to the Bonneville County Jail.”

Police have executed a search warrant at the home and additional information may be released Monday.

ORIGINAL STORY

IDAHO FALLS — Police are on the scene of an incident at a home in the Carriagegate subdivision near Sunnyside Road and Park-Taylor Road. Officers are asking the public to avoid the area.

Several Idaho Falls Police officers, along with Idaho State Police and the SWAT team, have responded to the neighborhood.

Police spokeswoman Holly Cook tells EastIdahoNews.com officers have the situation under control.

More information will be posted as soon as we receive it.

Nate Eaton | EastIdahoNews.com.

Nate Eaton | EastIdahoNews.com.