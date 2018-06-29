Utah investigators seek public’s help locating car connected to homicide

CASTLE DALE, Utah — Investigators from Emery County, Utah are asking for the public’s help in finding a vehicle that is a “key piece of evidence” in the homicide of a woman whose body was dumped in Utah.

Edgar Macias-Moreno, 24, of Hotchkiss, Colorado, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of murder in connection with the death of Madelaine Loh, 27, also of Hotchkiss, according to Delta County, Colorado, Sheriff Fred McKee.

Macias-Moreno turned himself in to authorities in Colorado and was booked into jail, KSL.com reports. Information he provided authorities led to the discovery of Loh’s body in Millard County.

A vehicle that officials say is crucial to the investigation is believed to be somewhere in the San Rafael Desert, according to a Facebook post from the Emery County Sheriff’s Office. The car has not been found after two days of ground and air searches, and it’s possible the vehicle was burned.

Investigators urge those who may spot the vehicle to not touch or disturb it in any way.

The vehicle is a blue Jeep Renegade with Colorado license plate OSC 909.

Anyone with information about the location of the vehicle can call the Emery County Sheriff’s Office at (435) 381-2404.