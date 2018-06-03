Utah woman charged after her dog kills 27 animals, police say

Share This

TOOELE, Utah (KSL.com) — After police tallied 27 animals killed by a dog in a Tooele neighborhood, the city attorney has charged the dog’s owner with allowing an animal to run at large and owning an animal that bit another animal.

Mackenzie Morton, 29, of Taylorsville, faces a total of six class C misdemeanor charges. Police had originally requested 27 counts of attacking animals from the incident that happened early Monday morning while Morton’s Husky was on the loose.

“It was hectic,” Tooele resident Trip Kiss said of the start to his Memorial Day. “When I first came out, it still had one of our chickens in its mouth.”

Once his security camera detected movement around 5:50 a.m., Kiss said he went outside and tried to chase the dog from his yard.

“I actually chased the dog down in my underwear,” he said. “Every time we should chase her off she would return from a different direction.”

Hours later, once the Husky had finally been caught, Kiss discovered that nearly a dozen of his trained animals that are used for charity events had been killed. The list includes two Flemish rabbits, a pilgrim goose, a bronze turkey, five chickens and two ducks.

Courtesy KSL.com

“I’m grateful that we didn’t lose everything,” Kiss said, adding that he still can’t find two more rabbits and four additional chickens.

Across the street, another family awoke to similar news.

“The cops started pounding at the door at six o’clock in the morning,” said Tooele resident David Dalley.

When Dalley went outside, he found 15 chickens and a duck dead.

“It got everyone but one,” he said of the dog. “It was traumatic.”

The Kiss family estimates it will cost around $1,350 to replace their animals. The Dalleys say they are out $200.

“It’s one of the more extreme cases we’ve seen,” said Sgt. Jeremy Hansen with the Tooele Police Department.

Hansen said the dog is now at the city’s shelter awaiting a hearing next week to determine if it’s dangerous. One option will be having the dog euthanized.

Kiss said the Husky wasn’t aware of what she was doing and hopes it will end up with a rescue operation.

“I do not want the dog euthanized,” Kiss said. “I have no ill will towards the dog. There’s no hard feelings toward the animal.”

This article was originally published by KSL.com. It is used here with permission.