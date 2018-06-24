Utah woman uses unique method to slow down speeders in her neighborhood

Share This

TOOELE, Utah – Don’t try speeding down Shannon Turner’s street. The Tooele resident will give you an earful.

“I’ve had a couple flip me off, a couple wave,” Turner laughed of the reactions.

She’s only lived in town for four months, but she’s already making the neighborhood a better place.

“There’s a church; there’s a school,” she points out as she explains why slow speeds are important.

She said people are speeding as they leave her neighborhood to go camping up Middle Canyon Road.

But recently, she felt yelling wasn’t enough.

“I wanted something fun, something that would stand out,” she said of her new idea.

“It was either this or spike strips,” she laughed.

What Turner did was take a toddler’s race car bed, minus the mattress, and place it on her front lawn. She then made a large, orange ‘slow down’ sign to stand up right in the middle of it. She said it only took 45 minutes and cost virtually nothing.

“This is kind of embarrassing, but I call them street treats. It’s what people throw away on the side of the road,” Turner said of the race car bed and other materials.

So far, her idea seems to be working. She said she plans to keep the sign up as long as weather or thieves permit.

“If it doesn’t, I’ll stand out here and scream,” she said.

This story was first published by fellow CNN affiliate KSTU. It is used here with permission.