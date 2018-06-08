WATCH: A look at Wednesday tornado in Wyoming and the damage it caused

Albany County, Wyoming. – Tornadoes touched down north of Laramie Wednesday afternoon ripping apart barns and garages and leaving as many as 800 people without power.

Albany Emergency Management says the damage comes from 2 tornadoes, one of which was at least a quarter mile wide. And they say no injuries were reported.

The National Weather Service Center has not yet categorized the level of the tornado.

This article was originally published by fellow CNN affiliate KGWN. It is used here with permission.