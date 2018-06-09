What started as a rude awakening turned into a beautiful day at City of the Rocks

As if on que, the alarm was sounded at 7:50 Friday morning. Then again on Saturday morning the alarm came a little earlier – 7:48. I stepped outside to see what was causing the alarm. Was the Red-shafted flicker trying to drill a hole with the metal stove vent or was it a planned event by park officials?

I asked a City of Rocks official if they had secretly trained the bird to be used as an automated alarm to wake the guests who stayed in the Castle Rock Lodge.

“No, it is just a lonely male finding the noisiest tool to announce his availability for the single females,” the official said. “Doesn’t seem to have worked for him yet.”

My wife and I had been invited by a daughter and her family to share a three-day vacation to the City of Rocks National Reserve and the nearby Castle Rocks State Park. We had been lucky enough to book The Lodge at Castle Rock for two nights.

In the comfortable accommodations we had a great night of rest when we were rudely awakened. But it was time to get going as we had an appointment at 9 for two grandchildren, Jack and Ruby, and their father to climb Warrior Rock with a guide. Rock climbing at the parks had been a goal of Jack’s since he turned 10 years old last fall.

Even with high winds, low clouds and cold hands that made the ascents more difficult, all made a successful climb during the morning activity. As the rest headed to the Lodge to warm up and rest, I made a hike around Castle Rock looking for wildlife. Yellow-bellied Marmots, Pinyon jays, Cliff chipmunks, Lazuli buntings, Mule deer, Green-tailed and Spotted Towhees entertained me on the two-mile hike.

The afternoon activities included enjoying some of the interesting rock formations in City of Rocks with the first visit to Register Rock. Here, up to 200,000 travelers on the California Trail stopped in the mid 1800s to write their names and dates in axle grease.

“We encamped at the City of the Rocks, a noted place from the granite rocks rising abruptly out of the ground. They are in a romantic valley clustered together, which gives them the appearance of a city,” wrote James F. Wilkins, emigrant and artist in 1849.

While the rest of the family did some bouldering on Elephant Rock, I searched the Pinyon pine thickets looking for the Juniper titmouse, a little gray bird with a crested head. I had seen them before but had never taken a good picture of one, but luck was with me. I found seven of them harvesting black hornets from the old rotting pine needles and cones in the shade of the trees.

The Reserve and the state park are called a “biogeographical crossroads” by some scientists “where many plants and animals are on the edge or their habitat range. Some plants and animals of the Great Basin rarely occur farther north of here and some occurs no farther west and others are found rarely east.”

Some birds rarely seen in the Upper Snake River Valley were very common in these two gems located in the Albion Mountains. But it was the rare beauty and the activities that drew our family for the three-day vacation just two-and a half hours from our home.

After being rudely awakened from a Saturday morning relaxing slumber, it was time to pack up and clean the Lodge before heading out for some hiking. Saturdays in late May and early June can be very busy as rock climbers, hikers and people looking for a little warmth from the cold areas surrounding areas descend on this beautiful oasis.

A visit to Bath Rock for a little bit of free climbing and watching the other climbers from beginners to advanced enjoying climbing in the shade of a hot sunny morning was relaxing for us. Then a hike from South Circle Creek to North Circle Creek to view a spaceship shaped rock high on the horizon with the enjoyment interrupted by several garter snakes using the trail for a sun-bathing pad.

We are already looking forward to another trip to this beautiful and eventful area with the automated alarm at the Lodge.