Wildfire burning 450 acres near American Falls

AMERICAN FALLS — A wildfire ignited about five miles miles southwest of American Falls at around 2 p.m. Thursday.

The Coldwater Fire is now measuring at an estimated 450 acres split between private land and land owned by the federal Bureau of Land Management.

BLM spokeswoman Sarah Wheeler said BLM engines from Idaho Falls and Twin Falls are fighting the blaze, along with engines from Power County.

Containment is expected by 8 p.m. Friday.

EastIdahoNews.com will update this story as more details are released.

Daric Hepworth