Win a trip and become a Tater Team member for a day

IDAHO FALLS — Want to become a Tater Team member? Well it’s your lucky day! For the first time, the Idaho Potato Commissions Tater Team is hosting a contest where one lucky winner will become a Tater Team member for a day and receive an all expenses paid trip to one of the Big Idaho Potato trucks upcoming summer events.

The sweepstakes was launched on the Big Potato tour Facebook page and is open until Friday, June 15.

One winner will round trip airfare for two, two night hotel accommodations, a VIP tour of the Big Idaho Potato Truck, a Tater Team uniform and cool Idaho Potato swag.

The winner will choose from the following events to attend:

• Lion’s Club Parade – Las Vegas, NV (June 29 – July 1, 2018)

• SeaFair Torchlight Parade – Seattle, WA (July 26 – July 28, 2018)

• Pro-Football Hall of Fame Parade – Canton, OH (August 3 – August 5, 2018)

• Nascar Xfinity Series – Bristol, TN (August 16 – August 19, 2018)

To enter the “Tater Team For A Day” sweepstakes, visit the Big Idaho Potato Tour Facebook page.