Woman arrested after allegedly shooting man to death

HIBBARD — A woman has been arrested for allegedly killing a man in a Madison County home Tuesday

Jessica Conser, 34, was taken into custody after deputies were called to a home on the 2800 block of 2000 North in Hibbard around 9:30 p.m. They arrived and found a man with gunshot wounds.

He was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center where he died, according to a Madison County Sheriff’s news release.

Conser left the scene in a vehicle with Montana license plates, according to detectives, and her vehicle was stopped around 10:30 p.m. near the Idaho-Montana line.

Conser was taken into custody and booked into the Madison County Jail. She is expected to appear for an initial court hearing Wednesday afternoon.

Officials have not said what the charges are.

Investigators also have not released the name of the victim. EastIdahoNews.com is working to obtain further information. Additional details will be posted later.

Robert Patten | EastIdahoNews.com