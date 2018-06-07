Woman caught on camera during robbery turns herself in

Share This

IDAHO FALLS — A woman seen on surveillance video in a tag team robbery of a cell phone store turned herself into police.

Christina Casper was not charged but was issued a citation.

Holly Cook, spokeswoman with the Idaho Falls Police Department, said Casper returned the merchandise she had taken from eTech accessories. Two of the three phones that were reported taken have been recovered.

RELATED | CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man, woman tag team burglary at Idaho Falls store

Cook said there is still a male person of interest whose name has not been released.

“We are hoping the other suspect will turn himself in,” Cook said.

The couple was caught on camera allegedly taking items from the cell phone store on 17th street May 29.

“(We saw) both of them put multiple items in their pockets, bras, panties — everything they could stuff things in, they had things in. My employee did not realize it until after they had left,” owner Bryan Magleby told EastIdahoNews.com at the time.

Magleby suspected multiple phones with accompanying accessories were taken from the store.