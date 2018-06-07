Woman killed, 2 children rushed to hospital following crash on I-15

MALAD — A Pocatello woman was killed Wednesday night in a crash on Interstate 15 south of Malad.

Peggy L. Pratt, 67, was driving northbound in a 2004 Honda Pilot around 11 p.m. when Idaho State Police say she veered off the left shoulder, overcorrected and veered off the right shoulder onto an embankment.

Pratt overcorrected again toward the left shoulder and rolled through the median before the vehicle landed on its side in the southbound lanes, according to a news release.

Pratt was ejected from the vehicle and died on the scene.

Two child passengers were taken by ambulance to the Oneida County Hospital.

Pratt and the juvenile passengers were not wearing seatbelts, according to ISP.

The investigation into the crash continues.