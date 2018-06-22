Woman killed, 6 children rushed to hospital following crash near Boise

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

BANKS — On June 20, at approximately 3:35 p.m., Idaho State Police investigated a fatality crash near Banks, at the intersection of State Highway 55 and County Highway 17, the Banks-Lowman Road.

A 1997 Nissan Altima, driven by Kristine Stapleton, 30, of Nampa, turned from County Highway 17 onto State Highway 55. Stapleton failed to yield to traffic and was struck by a 2018 Ford passenger van that was towing a trailer. Stapleton succumbed to her injuries at the scene of the crash. She was wearing a seat belt and her next of kin has been notified.

The passenger van was being driven by Rivers Cornelson, 22, of Charlotte, North Carolina. Cornelson had one adult passenger and twelve juvenile passengers in the vehicle with him. All occupants were wearing seat belts. Six of the juvenile passengers were transported to local hospitals.

The southbound lane of State Highway 55 was blocked for about three hours while the crash was being investigated.