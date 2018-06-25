Woman killed after crashing into McCall store

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

On Sunday, June 24, at approximately 10:54 p.m., Idaho State Police investigated a single-vehicle fatality crash on State Highway 55, in McCall.

Cherie Crandall, 61, of McCall, was driving a 2000 Dodge Dakota pick-up truck northbound on State Highway 55, near Lenora Street. Crandall drifted across the southbound lane, drove onto the sidewalk, and crashed into The McCall Store.

Crandall was transported to St. Luke’s McCall by ground ambulance where she succumbed to her injuries. Crandall was not wearing her seatbelt. Next of kin has been notified. The crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.