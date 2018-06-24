Woman suspected of shooting at man earlier this year arrested for violating no contact order

The following is a news release from IFPD.

IDAHO FALLS – Idaho Falls Police responded to the 2000 block of Alan Street just after midnight on Sunday, June 17th, after Idaho Falls Public Safety Dispatch received a call from a resident reporting a disturbance and concern for the welfare of a child. When officers arrived, they heard Tanisha Hill and a man speaking inside the residence, but refused to answer the door. Hill was arrested by Idaho Falls Police on charges of violating a no contact order and resisting or obstructing officers.

The no contact order was entered following an incident which occurred on April 22nd when police responded to report of shots fired on the 1300 block of Paul Street. Just a few minutes later, police were dispatched to a related call of a hit and run accident near Gallup St. and Woodruff Ave., where a tan Acura hit a fence, a shed and uprooted a stop sign. Hill is the suspect in both incidents.

On April 23rd, Hill was charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon without the Intent to Kill, but a month later, the charge was amended to Unlawful Discharge of a Weapon at a House.

Hill was also charged with Leaving the Scene of an Accident on after police investigated the damage to the fence, shed and stop sign near Gallup St. and Woodruff.

