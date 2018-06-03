You don’t have to be a beer drinker to enjoy this hearty and delicious beer bread

There are few things better than out of the oven homemade bread. But the process to get there is laborious. Mixing, kneading, rising and then baking can take an entire day. It may be worth it, but like I said, time to me is worth more. My beer bread has a wonderful biscuit like texture and is sweet and hearty, but the best thing is how easy it is to make. But don’t think because it has few ingredients, that it isn’t flavorful.

This bread’s simplicity in both process and content are what make it so homey and good. And when it comes to time, this bread can be ready to eat in less than an hour. You don’t like or drink beer? You don’t have to. The beer is what makes the bread rise. The alcohol is gone and the sweet and salty flavor remains. Toasted, this bread is rich and hearty. And for a unique breakfast treat, this bread is perfect for holding onto the flavor of nutmeg and cinnamon for a decadent French toast.

Belle’s Beer Bread 3 cups self-rising flour

1 can of light beer

½ cup sugar

2 tablespoons butter Mix together flour, beer, and sugar. Mix well. Shape into a loaf and place in a greased bread pan. Bake at 350 for 40 minutes. Remove from oven and spread butter on top while still hot. Use a sharp bread knife to slice.

Brenda Stanley is the mother of five children, including two sets of twins and a grandmother of seven. She is a cookbook author and novelist. For more recipes and information, visit her website www.brendastanleybooks.com.