1 man killed, 1 woman injured in I-15 crash near Hamer

HAMER — Idaho State Police are investigating a fatality car crash on southbound Interstate 15 north of Hamer.

The single car wreck occurred at about 1:20 p.m. Wednesday.

Police reports show Veronica Hormuth, 63, of Santa Ana, California, was driving southbound in a 2005 Lexus SUV when she fell asleep, drifted off of the left side of the roadway, over-corrected and then rolled the vehicle, according to an ISP news release.

The passenger, Steven Hormuth, 68, also of Santa Ana, was ejected and succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash.

Veronica Hormuth was flown by air ambulance to the Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. Her status is listed as undetermined at present, EIRMC officials tell EastIdahoNews.com.

Both occupants were wearing the lap portion of their seat belts.